ESSZone curfew extended to Feb 15

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 30 — The curfew ending today in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZOne) has been extended to Feb 15 from 6 pm to 6 am.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the curfew order involved the waters off the districts of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

With the curfew order, the public living in the affected areas are required to be indoors while others are not allowed to enter or be in the areas during the stipulated times, he said in a statement today.

He said the curfew order had to be continued to ensure the waters in the affected areas were not encroached by terrorists who threatened the safety of international researchers conducting research work and foreign tourists visiting the resorts.

Based on the information received, he said, the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group and criminals from southern Philippines who carried out kidnappings for ransom, were still attempting to enter these areas to carry out cross-border criminal acts.

Ramli said the curfew order was continued to ensure the safety of those using the waters as well as living in the ESSZone land areas.

He said the curfew order would facilitate enforcement and monitoring of boat movements while the presence of security forces there would give the chalet operators and fishermen a sense of safety and confidence.

“I have also authorised all District Police Chiefs in the ESSZone area to issue permits for any application for fishing activities or in urgent need of passing through the curfew area,” he added. — Bernama