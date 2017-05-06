Last updated Sunday, May 07, 2017 12:00 am GMT+8

ESSZone curfew extended till May 22

Saturday May 6, 2017
10:23 PM GMT+8

The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) has been extended until May 22, 2017. — Bernama file picThe curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) has been extended until May 22, 2017. — Bernama file picKOTA KINABALU, May 6 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ends today, has been extended until May 22, says Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

In a statement here today, he said with the curfew order beginning tomorrow, residents in the areas involved were urged to stay indoors between 6pm and 6am.

The curfew involves the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“The curfew order is extended to ensure the affected areas are not encroached by terrorists who threaten the safety of international researchers and tourists visiting the resort islands in the areas. It also ensures the safety and well-being of Sabah residents in the ESSZone area,” explained Ramli. — Bernama

