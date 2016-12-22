ESSCom reminds ESSZone fishermen to install AIS and radio operations

LAHAD DATU, Dec 22 — The Sabah East Coast Security Command (ESSCom) has repeated its call on fishermen in the Sabah East Coast Security Zone (ESSZone) to instal the Automatic Identification System (AIS) and radio VHF 16 for their safety.

ESSCom Operations Centre Chief of Staff Brig-Gen Datuk Md Rahim Mohamad said the installation of the AIS and radio operations was to enable the security forces to monitor the fishing boats besides facilitating the fishermen to communicate in the event of an emergency.

“The fishermen must first of all give priority to their safety each time they go to sea, that is why the installation of the AIS and VHF 16 radio was mandatory,” he said in a statement here today.

He said, ESScom including the Fisheries Department had held a meeting with the Lahad Datu Area Fishermen’s Association to explain to the dragnet and trawler boat owners and skippers on the importance of installing the AIS and VHF 16.

“Most of the boat skippers do not know that the AIS and radio communication are important to ensure their (fishermen’s) safety as the threat against them still continued,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also made it mandatory for the fishermen to make radio communication tests with the ESSCOM’s Operations Centre through the VHF 16 radio while at sea. — Bernama