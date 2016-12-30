Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Esscom nabs 50 illegal immigrants under Ops Gasak 10

Friday December 30, 2016
06:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LAHAD DATU, Dec 30 ― The Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) has detained 50 illegal immigrants under Ops Gasak 10 conducted around Kampung Sabah Baru, here this morning. 

Esscom commander Datuk Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid said they comprised 48 Filipinos and two Indonesians. 

“The fifty illegal immigrants held were made up of 32 males and 18 females aged between two and 77,” he said in a statement here today. 

According to Abdul Bari, the arrests were the results of screening 800 people during in operation starting from 5 am to 8.30 am.                                    

“A total of 114 people were taken to the Documentation Centre for security screening, in which 64 were released and 50 who were found not possessing valid identification documents and were sent to the Temporary Detention Centre in Tawau before being repatriated to their countries of origin,” he said. 

The operation coordinated by Esscom also involved the police, armed forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Immigration Department and National Registration Department. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline