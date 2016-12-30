Esscom nabs 50 illegal immigrants under Ops Gasak 10

LAHAD DATU, Dec 30 ― The Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) has detained 50 illegal immigrants under Ops Gasak 10 conducted around Kampung Sabah Baru, here this morning.

Esscom commander Datuk Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid said they comprised 48 Filipinos and two Indonesians.

“The fifty illegal immigrants held were made up of 32 males and 18 females aged between two and 77,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Abdul Bari, the arrests were the results of screening 800 people during in operation starting from 5 am to 8.30 am.

“A total of 114 people were taken to the Documentation Centre for security screening, in which 64 were released and 50 who were found not possessing valid identification documents and were sent to the Temporary Detention Centre in Tawau before being repatriated to their countries of origin,” he said.

The operation coordinated by Esscom also involved the police, armed forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Immigration Department and National Registration Department. ― Bernama