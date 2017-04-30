Esscom detain three illegal immigrants trying to enter Sabah

Esscom commander DCP Datuk Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid said the illegal immigrants, aged between 34 and 55, who had just arrived from Sitangkai in the Southern Philippines were held in an operation dubbed 'Ops Gelora' about 9.30am.
"The marine police detected a white boat (in the area) and checks revealed that the trio, including the skipper of the boat, did not have valid identification documents while another passenger was holding an IMM13 card which is issued to illegal immigrants," he said in a statement here today.
Abdul Bari said the illegal immigrants were taken to the Marine Operations Force base to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. — Bernama
Sunday April 30, 2017
08:13 PM GMT+8
