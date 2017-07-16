ESSCom chief says those behind smuggling activities in ESSZone must stop or be nabbed

SEMPORNA, July 16 — The inside individuals behind the smuggling activities in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) are reminded to stop their misdeed immediately or they will be nabbed.

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander, DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said drastic action would be taken to stop the unlawful act as it could pose as a security threat to Sabah.

“Smuggling activities could bring in negative elements into the state from across the sea (neighbouring country.”

He said this to reporters after a gathering between ESSCom and the Lihak-Lihak area community which was officiated by state Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Ramlee Marahaban, here, today.

On fish bombing which has become rampant in the ESSZone, Hazani said all the sea operation assets had been instructed to take aggressive measures to stamp out this irresponsible activity.

“The district police chiefs in the ESSZone have been reminded to be more aggressive in curbing this and ESSCom will be monitoring the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, he advised the local community to be “busybodies” by knowing about the welfare and safety of the people around them including families, neighbours and friends.

“If a neighbour is involved in terrorism, this should be informed to the security forces for early prevention or swift action.

“The concept of knowing what’s going on around you is for the good of all, while thinking a neighbour can do what he likes is not a good approach in the midst of a security threat,” he said. — Bernama