Esscom, Bimp-Eaga meet Palawan governor for mutual cooperation

KUDAT, Sept 3 — Representatives from the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) and Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (Bimp-Eaga) yesterday officially met with Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez on Mangsee Island in southern Philippines.

ESSCom Intelligence deputy chief of staff ACP Hashim Justin who led the Malaysian delegation said their agenda included discussions on various forms of cooperation particularly security information sharing and socioeconomic development.

“Malaysia and Philippines have good relations in all aspects. Furthermore, residents in the southern Philippines particularly Mangsee Island have blood relations and relatives in Pulau Banggi, Kudat who have long settled in Sabah,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Alvarez expressed his appreciation to ESSCom and Bimp-Eaga for their efforts and cooperation to find a mutual solution particularly in regard to security and economic development.

He described the meeting as a good effort towards resolving a number of security issues involving residents on Mangsee Island who were mainly fishermen who depended on the waters off the Malaysian and Philippines border for their livelihood.

“Hopefully, both countries would explore opportunities to find ways to further strengthen their existing bilateral cooperation,” he said.

Bimp-Eaga also presented basic necessities to the residents as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Also present were Bimp-Eaga chairman Datuk Roselan Johar Mohamed, Philippines National Police, Puerta Princesa Province director Col Gabriel Lopez and Pulau Mangsee village chief Aziz A. Hamzah.

Mangsee Island is located at the maritime border of Kudat, Sabah and southern Philippines. — Bernama