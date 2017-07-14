Escaped convict case: Eight cops released on police bail

Some of the police officers being taken to the George Town magistrate’s court yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, July 14 — Eight policemen who were remanded to assist in the investigation of a detainee who escaped on Sunday were released on police bail after their remand period expired.

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye the policemen, aged between 27 and 59, were suspended from work pending investigation of the case.

“The remand order of a 56-year-old fisherman who was also detained has been extended for another three days for further investigation while the policemen will be charged in court if found to be involved,” he told reporters after attending an Aidilfitri function at the Penang contingent level here yesterday.

In the 2am incident on Sunday, three convicts were brought out from their prison cell in Bayan Baru on the pretext of seeking medical attention. However, investigation revealed that the convicts were brought to meet their families in Sungai Ara.

One of the convicts, a 43-year-old detainee held under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, fled when he was believed to have met up with a friend in Sungai Nibong after meeting his family in Sungai Ara.

“To date, the statement of 15 witnesses who have information on the incident, including the family members of the escaped convict have been recorded. I believe that the investigation paper will be completed soon,” he said, adding that the report would be submitted to Bukit Aman and Penang’s head of prosecution unit for further action.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Chuah said a female student, aged 21, from a private college in Penang who worked as a part-time hostess at an entertainment centre claimed to have been molested by the 40-year-old special assistant of a state assemblyman, at a parking lot outside the premises in Lebuh Pantai, yesterday. — Bernama