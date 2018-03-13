ERL expects 5pc increase in ridership with new trains

The new KLIA Ekspres train is seen during its launch in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali SEPANG, March 13 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) expects that with the launch of the new KLIA Ekspres train, with ‘Songket’ design livery and two new Transit trains today, ridership will increase by 5 per cent this year.

Its chief executive officer Noormah Mohd Noor said that the Ekspres and Transit trains would help the company reach its targeted nine-million-passenger quota this year, with other initiatives like collaborations with airlines and ride-hailing facilities such as Grab and Uber.

“We are looking to engage with the airlines to make trains an option for everybody when they are booking their tickets online.

“We are now working with Grab and Uber, in the future, to give passengers RM10 off their e-hailing rides from KL Sentral to their destinations,” said Noormah at the launch ceremony, officiated by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

The trains are expected to increase ridership through improved frequency of service, from one train every 20 minutes to one train every 15 minutes now.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai launches the new KLIA Ekspres train in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali Meanwhile, Liow lauded ERL’s efforts in improving the rail travel experience in Malaysia.

“I must congratulate ERL; instead of competing with taxis, Grab and Uber, they are working with them instead.

“This is the kind of cooperation that we should work on, so that we can provide last mile connectivity,” he said.

ERL received its first Transit train from China in October 2016 and the first Ekspres train was delivered to Malaysia in 2017.

Noormah added that three more trains are slated to be launched in the near future.

In conjunction with the launch, ERL also announced that free rides will be granted on March 17 and 18 to families with children aged 12 and below.

Tickets can be collected from 9am-5pm on the said dates at all ERL station and must be used immediately upon collection.