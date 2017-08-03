EPF has no plans yet to invest in Bandar Malaysia project

EPF CEO Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said EPF has yet to decide whether to invest in the Bandar Malaysia project. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has yet to decide whether to invest in the Bandar Malaysia project, said its Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

“No one has approached us yet, and we have not seen any plans for the development thus far,” he told reporters after delivering his closing remarks at the International Social Security Conference 2017 here today.

Shahril was asked whether the retirement fund was open for any joint-venture partnership on the mega property development project.

Meanwhile, Shahril said EPF would continue to invest in local infrastructure projects as they came under its core investment segment.

“We have always been the biggest supporter of the government’s spending for infrastructure projects,” he said, adding that the retirement fund was the single largest lender for infrastructure projects such as power plants, highways and the Mass Rapid Transit. — Bernama