EPF Haj withdrawal to cover basic expenses only, deputy finance minister says

Othman said the withdrawal could be made from the Account 2 savings and control measures were being taken to ensure this would not affect members’ retirement savings. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The fund withdrawal to perform Haj pilgrimage which was introduced by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to its members is to cover basic expenses only and not the entire cost of the pilgrimage, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz.

He said the withdrawal could be made from the Account 2 savings and control measures were being taken to ensure this would not affect members’ retirement savings.

“To qualify the EPF members must be below 55 years old and have received a letter with the status ‘selected’ for haj from the Pilgrimage Fund Board. The amount allowed is the difference in total cost of the pilgrimage with balance in the member’s Tabung Haji savings account and subject to maximum of RM3,000 or Account 2 balance (whichever is lower),” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Senator Muhamad Mustafa who wanted to know whether the EPF savings could be used to perform Haj pilgrimage.

Earlier, Othman said the EPF did not provide loan facilities for its members but allowed members to withdraw for specific purposes relating to retirement needs such as the housing withdrawal.

“The EPF provides housing withdrawal to purchase or to build a house by allowing members to withdraw from their Account 2 savings and this can be applied individually or with a spouse,” he said. — Bernama