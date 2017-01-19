Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 8:28 pm GMT+8

Envoy to give statement for uploading insults on Adenan Satem

CYBERJAYA, Jan 19 — An officer of a Malaysian embassy abroad has been called to give his statement at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) headquarters here yesterday to assist investigations for allegedly uploading offensive and insulting contents on the death of Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem on Facebook. 

MCMC in a statement today said the investigation was conducted under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. 

MCMC also said it was cooperating with Bukit Aman Commercial CID on the case.      

The administrative and diplomatic officer in a Malaysian embassy was reportedly ordered to return home after putting up the statement. — Bernama

