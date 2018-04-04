Environmental Impact Assessment report for KL-Singapore HSR project approved

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak visits the KL-Singapore HSR Gallery at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Department of Environment (DoE) had on April 2 approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR), marking another milestone for MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd in advancing the project towards obtaining the Railway Scheme approval.

In a statement today, MyHSR Corp said the EIA report was submitted to the DoE on December 13, 2017 and was compulsory to be displayed for a period of one month from December 27, 2017 to January 25, 2018 for public feedback and review.

“The final EIA report submitted to the DoE consolidated the feedback from all stakeholders, including the public, government agencies, and the DoE.

“It is a requirement under the Environmental Quality Act, 1974, which looks to identify, predict and evaluate the impact on the environment brought about by the KL-SG HSR project,” Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal said.

Additionally, the EIA report identifies and proposes mitigating measures to manage these impacts during the construction and operation stages.

Mohd Nur Ismal said the report submitted to the DOE was approved with conditions to be complied with during construction and operational phases of the KL-SG HSR project.

“The EIA report approval marks a significant development that paves the way forward for the KL-SG HSR project. We have developed the necessary measures to address and minimise the potential impacts throughout the life-cycle of the project, which consist of pre-construction, during construction, and operations,” he added. — Bernama