Enraged, uncle beats nephew over missing handphone memory card

Thursday September 7, 2017
03:31 PM GMT+8

LABUAN, Sept 7 — A jobless angry uncle beat his young nephew yesterday night after getting into a minor argument over his misplaced handphone memory card.

The 11-year-old boy sustained bruises and scratches on his head, body and arm after he was beaten with a stick by his 36-year-old uncle  in the latter’s  house at Simpang Amanda 18, Kg Batu Arang  about 7pm.

Labuan deputy police chief, DSP Ibrahim Mohd Ghani said the incident was lodged by the victim’s sister at 7.52pm after being advised by the village head and neighbours.

“The boy was sent to hospital last night after receiving the police report, and was treated as an outpatient,” he said.

The boy’s parents were not around at the time of the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 323/18A of the Penal Code. — Bernama

