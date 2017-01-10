Enlist help of alumni to raise funds, education minister tells public universities

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh being briefed during his visit to the Universiti Teknologi Petronas R&D Building. UTP Vice Chancellor Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Hashim is seen second left. — Bernama picSERI ISKANDAR, Jan 10 — Public universities in this country should make use of all available resources to raise funds, instead of depending entirely on government’s assistance and allocations.

Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said one of the ways was to enlist the help of the universities’ alumni associations for support.

Citing Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), he said the university had 600,000 alumni members and if everyone of them contributed RM1,000 each, RM600 million could be raised.

“Let’s say if one person contributes RM2,000 to the university, you can get RM1.2 billion in funds,” he told reporters after opening Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) Research and Development (R&D) building, here, today.

Idris was earlier asked to comment on the 2016 Budget cut for public universities which could have an impact on research & development activities.

Earlier, in his speech, Idris said the tremendous growth of the Malaysian higher education sector over the last two decades had helped to put the country on the international playing field.

“The government has liberalised our higher education sector to ensure wider accessibility to quality higher education.

“We are redefining education and transforming our education system and as such, the government will do everything it can to facilitate any initiative by the universities which can bring positive outcomes,” he said.

On UTP’s R&D building, Idris noted that it would be another milestone in the development of UTP as a world-class research facility despite its young age in the world of tertiary education.

“UTP once again embodies the role of a progressive institution and I hope UTP will continue to play an active role in supporting the nation’s innovation agenda through outstanding academic and research activities,” he said.

Idris also voiced his confidence that the R&D building would provide a strategic opportunity in promoting international cooperation and research excellence.

The opening of the R&D building which houses 65 laboratories and offices was in conjunction with UTP’s 20th anniversary celebration. — Bernama