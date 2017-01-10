Engineering student released on good behaviour bond for stealing T-shirt

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A final year civil engineering student at a polytechnic was ordered to be released on a two-year good behaviour bond by the Magistrate’s Court here today for stealing a T-shirt from a shopping centre two days ago.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som meted out the sentence on Muhammad Amirul Asyraf Raybayi, 22, in accordance with Section 294 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Muhammad Amirul Asyraf had pleaded guilty to stealing the T-shirt, valued at RM59.90, at the Uniqlo outlet, Level 1, Sunway Velocity Mall, Cheras, here at 5.20pm last Jan 8.

The charge, under Section 380 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and fine, if found guilty.

In mitigation, lawyer K. Jaikumaran, who represented Muhammad Amirul Asyraf, said his client, the oldest of six siblings, was remorse and promised not to repeat the mistake. — Bernama