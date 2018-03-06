Engineer, wife remanded over Samur project bribery case

The engineer from an oil company and his wife are led into the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya March 6, 2018. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, March 6 — An oil company engineer and his wife are in remand for six days beginning today for alleged fraud involving RM361,000 in the Sabah Ammonia Urea (Samur) project in Sipitang, Sabah, three years ago.

The remand order, which expired on March 11, was issued by Magistrate Khir Nizam Jemari following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

The couple arrived at the court at 9am wearing orange MACC lock-up attire and were handcuffed.

According to media reports, which quoted MACC sources, the 58-year-old engineer and his wife, aged 49, were arrested at their home in Shah Alam at 2pm yesterday.

The engineer, who was the project quality control and analysis manager, was alleged to have solicited and accepted the bribes from a sub-contractor as payment for him to appoint the sub-contractor company to carry out pipe testing work.

According to MACC sources, the payment was deposited into the engineer’s personal account and his wife’s company account.

So far, the MACC had opened two investigation papers on the case and recorded 12 statements. — Bernama