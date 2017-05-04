Last updated -- GMT+8

Engineer at GLC charged with receiving bribes of more than RM40,000

Thursday May 4, 2017
02:58 PM GMT+8

KOTA BARU, May 4 — An engineer at a government-linked company was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 16 counts of receiving bribes, in the form of goods and cash, totalling RM40,468.03.

Mohd Asrul Setapa, 31, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to all the charges before Judge  Adli Abd Ghalib.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at several locations here between April 4 and Aug 22, 2016.

The charges were made under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine not less than five times of the amount of the bribe involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Mohd Asrul was allowed bail of RM20,000 and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

The court fixed June 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Shahidah Muslimah Roslan, prosecuted while lawyer Azrul Zulkifli Stork (rpt: Azrul Zulkifli Stork) represented Mohd Asrul. — Bernama

