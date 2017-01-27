Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 1:27 pm GMT+8

Enforcement assistant in graft case involving rice deal freed

Friday January 27, 2017
12:47 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 — An enforcement assistant at a ministry who was detained for investigation in a corruption case involving RM468,000 was released today.

Magistrate Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Abd Rahman released the suspect on Malaysian Anti-Malaysian Corruption Commission (MACC) bail and in one surety.  The 57-year-old suspect was detained by MACC last Jan 18 and the remand order only expired this Sunday.

He was suspected of receiving a total of RM468,000 from a rice wholesaler to obtain quota for subsidised Super Tempatan 15 per cent broken rice (ST15) in 2015. 

When MACC conducted a search at the suspect’s office, they found RM10,113 in a safe and RM51,100 in his car. — Bernama

