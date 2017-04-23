Last updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 4:19 pm GMT+8

Enforce stricter development for KL, Pakatan tells Ku Nan

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Sunday April 23, 2017
02:29 PM GMT+8

Opposition party leaders pose for a group photo at the Federal Territories Pakatan Harapan Convention in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaOpposition party leaders pose for a group photo at the Federal Territories Pakatan Harapan Convention in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― The Federal Territories Ministry must gazette the Kuala Lumpur Development Plan 2020 immediately to prevent overdevelopment in the capital city, Pakatan Harapan's FT chapter said today.

In a resolution passed at its convention today, the coalition alleged unregulated development has contributed to worsening traffic and growing discontent among city folks.

"The convention wants the FT Ministry to gazette the KL City Plan 2020 immediately, and we want DBKL (City Council) to only approve projects that meet the purpose set by the plan," it said.

It further noted that DBKL had approved too many high-density projects by the Federal Territories Foundation, which is helmed by a senior Umno leader.

The leader referred to is Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

"There is clearly a conflict of interest between the authority approving the project and the applicant," it said.

The KL City Plan has been frozen indefinitely after Tengku Adnan said in February he would not approve the plan due to possible abuse.

Opposition MPs from the city had previously pushed for the plan to be enforced quickly. They said the plan was needed as a guideline for sustainable development.

They claimed the minister and DBKL were apparently pro-developer since they decided against implementing the plan.

