End public spat with Rafizi, PKR sec-gen warns Adam Rosly

Ampang PKR Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, escorted by anti-corruption officers, to face money laundering charges, April 21, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — PKR's Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah should cease his quarrel with Rafizi Ramli as the latter has been “transparent” in disclosing the funding for both his NGOs, Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has said.

The PKR secretary-general said the party leadership was aware of the public exchange between both men, and that the issue should not be prolonged as Rafizi has responded satisfactorily to Adam’s questions.

“Adam had asked and Rafizi has explained. He (Adam) should leave it at rest there,” Saifuddin told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Saifuddin said the PKR leadership would “step in” otherwise, but did not state what this would entail.

“There is a risk (in terms of perception) if the issue is prolonged. If it is not ended, we will deal with it accordingly,” he added.

Adam previously expressed his concern over the continued collection of public funds for INVOKE Malaysia and the National Oversight and Whistleblowers Centre (NOW), believed to be over Rafizi’s call for the former to publicly declare his wealth.

The former Ampang PKR Youth leader said it was perplexing that Rafizi had not declared the source of his funding given that he always urged Barisan Nasional and Opposition leaders to declare their assets.

He then challenged Rafizi to reveal these details within 48 hours from Saturday.

Less than an hour after that, the PKR vice-president published a detailed spreadsheet containing information on all sources of income and expenditure of both his NGOs.

Adam was charged with six counts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 last week.

Subsequently, on April 25, Rafizi said PKR should not take the charges against Adam lightly, as it would undermine the party’s reputation.

Adam has since denied being involved in corruption and explained that his wealth came from his businesses and inheritance.