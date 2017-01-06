End of the road for car salesman linked to drug trafficking

Penang police chief Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab (third right) with his deputy Datuk Roslee Chik (left), showing the drugs seized, during a press conference in George Town, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, Jan 6 — A car salesman, allegedly fuelled by the lure of life in the fast lane, was detained by the police in connection with the seizure of drugs at his apartment in Gelugor here yesterday.

The RM1.5 million drugs comprised several compacted pieces of syabu weighing 7.3kg, three boxes containing 15,000 eramin-5 pills and four packets containing 20,000 ecstasy pills.

The drugs were meant for the island market, said outgoing Penang police chief Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab.

“The 41-year-old suspect was nabbed about 2pm when he was heading to the apartment unit after parking his car,” he told a press conference before attending a handing-over of duties ceremony of the Penang police chief here today.

He said the police also seized a Honda Accord, two BMW cars and jewelleries worth a total of RM764,120 from the suspect.

At the ceremony, Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye took over as Penang police chief while Abdul Ghafar assumes the post of Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director.

Chuah, who has 40 years’ experience in the force, was previously Bukit Aman’s deputy director of strategic planning, crime prevention and community safety department.

Meanwhile in KUALA LUMPUR, the police detained two men and a woman and seized various types of drugs valued at RM182,790, apart from confiscating cash and valuables worth RM30,156.

Kuala Lumpur police deputy chief DCP Datuk Abdul Hamid Mohd Ali said two of the suspects were a 34-year-old and his 24-year-old fiancee who were detained at an apartment in Jalan Sultan Ismail area at 9.45 last night.

He said the drugs comprised 12 bundles of eramin-5 pills weighing 600 grammes, two plastic packets of methamphetamine crystals (368 grammes), two packets of heroin (six grammes), a packet of ketamine (four grammes) and eight pieces of methamphetamine pills (‘pill kuda’) weighing two grammes.

In PAHANG, a man suspected of trafficking in drugs in Raub was detained by the police in front of a house in Taman Amalina Saujana here last Monday.

Raub police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the 40-year-old suspect was nabbed at 10.45pm in the housing estate. — Bernama