End ‘middlemen’ practice for govt projects, anti-graft body tells Putrajaya

Transparency International Malaysia President Datuk Akhbar Satar speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on January 25, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― Malaysia can curb corruption by stopping the use of intermediaries and foreign consultant, the local chapter of anti-graft advocacy group Transparency International said today.

Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) president Datuk Akhbar Satar said the practice of “middlemen” who promote themselves as agents that are able to procure government contracts must be eliminated.

“I do not know why we still use middlemen?” he asked, and questioned too the use of foreign consultants when locals were available.

“Because we want to make sure project (cost) getting higher so we get a better commission? This is wrong,” he told a news conference here after disclosing the latest survey results that found Malaysia declining in the 2016 global perception of corruption index.

Akhbar said Malaysia should refrain from using consultants unless required due to a project’s complexity and should ensure no “misuse” occurs if consultants are engaged, noting that the public would still “know” despite project costs sometimes being unpredictable.

“We must remember, being a hardcore criminal, you kill one person, you destroy one life; but in corruption; you take people’s money, you don’t destroy one life, you destroy a whole society,” he said, urging politicians to work towards the fair distribution of taxpayers’ funds back to the public.

Akhbar also recommended that Malaysia ensure the costs of mega projects are transparent and monitored by an oversight committee to prevent “unreasonable profit margins”.

“Long-term public utility services, where appropriate, should be handled directly by government agencies rather than farmed out to private contractors who then adopt a ‘rent-seeking’ mentality and regularly pay bribes to maintain such contracts,” he said in a statement.

He advocated the need for good and “clean” leaders, also saying that access to information laws for both the federal and state levels should be introduced to improve transparency in the government.

Akhbar said all government suppliers must be required to first have the international standard of ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management, adding that the government should introduce corporate liability laws.

To overcome the local practice of cronies, a public central registry which records the beneficial owners of companies should be set up, he said.

Petty corruption or small-scale graft should be tackled by improving the service delivery process for matters such as getting foreign maids and traffic summonses, he said.

Malaysian voters should also opt against choosing corrupt politicians in the elections regardless of whether the candidates represent the ruling coalition or federal opposition, he said.

Citing studies that show organisations losing half of their revenue through leakages and fraud, Akhbar said it was a “big mistake” for the government to cut the budget for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, saying that funds for the anti-graft body and the National Audit Department should instead be increased.