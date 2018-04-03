Empty water storage tanks cited for Selangor supply disruption, says Energy sec-gen

A man fills plastic containers with water from a tanker at a water refilling station near Aeon Big Ampang in Selangor March 8, 2018. — Picture Razak GhazaliSHAH ALAM, April 3 — The empty water storage tanks in some residential areas in Selangor are the cause of frequent water supply disruption in the state, said Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang.

He said the tanks were empty because there was insufficient treated water supply to be distributed to the people of Selangor.

“The large water storage tanks do not have water because the water reserve margin is not much and water is channelled straight to houses,” he said at a press conference after attending a National Transformation 2050 Dialogue and Sustainable Development goals 2030 at the Management & Science University here today.

Zaini declined to elaborate on the empty tanks, saying the question should be posed to the Selangor government.

He also said that the empty-tank phenomenon also occurred in several areas in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

Zaini said water supply disruption caused by leakage could be addressed if all the water storage tanks in housing estates were filled.

“If there is a leaky pipe, shut it down and use the water in the tanks,” he said.

He also said that the weather was not the main problem for a water crisis but the problem of management of the water service system. — Bernama