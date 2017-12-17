Employment Insurance to begin as early as January next year, minister says

The Employment Insurance System (EIS) is expected to be implemented by January 2018, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot said. — Bernama file picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Employment Insurance System (EIS) is expected to be implemented by January next year as the Bill goes through the Dewan Negara next week, Datuk Seri Richard Riot said.

After the Bill has been passed, the Human Resources Minister said employer and employee will begin contributing 0.2 per cent from the worker’s base salary for the scheme, which would ensure salaries for an employee between three and six months should his or her service be terminated.

“Upon receiving Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent, the draft would become a law or an act of which it would then be presented as law on the Government Gazette and should be fully implemented beginning Jan 1, 2018,” Riot was quoted as saying.

Contribution collected in the first year from the implementation of the scheme, Riot said, will only be used for retrenchment exercises in the subsequent years.

As for 2018, Riot said Putrajaya has allocated RM122 million for retrenchment payouts.

“These payouts are known as interim benefits, which will be given to those retrenched in 2018,” he was quoted as saying.

The EIS will be administered by Social Security Organisation (Socso).