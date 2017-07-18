Employers reminded on Agong’s birthday

PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — The government has dictated that employers must regard Sept 9, the official birthday of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhamad V as a paid public holiday for their workers.

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem said the provision was contained in Section 60D (1)(a) of the Employment Act 1955, Section 103(1)(a) of the Labour Ordinance (Sabah chapter 67) and Section 104 (1)(a) of the Labour Ordinance (Sarawak chapter 76).

In a statement here today, he said, where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday falls on a public holiday, then the following day should be a paid holiday as replacement.

Nevertheless, for Sarawak which had declared Sept 9 as the birthday of its Yang di-Pertua Negeri, he said no additional public holiday would be given.

The government agreed to amend the king’s official birthday from July 29 to Sept 9.

“Non-compliance of the law is an offence which carries a fine of not more than RM10,000 under Section 99A of the Employment Act 1955; Section 130M of the Labour Ordinance (Sabah Chapter 67); and Labour Ordinance (Sarawak Chapter 76),” said Riot. — Bernama