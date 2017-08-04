Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Embassy to repatriate body of Malaysian student who drowned in Japan

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 4 — The Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo and Yayasan Pelajaran MARA are making arrangement to repatriate the body of a Malaysian student drowned at Arakawa River in Saitama, Japan yesterday.

In a statement, Wisma Putra confirmed that 21-year-old Muhammad Amirul Asyraf Abdullah, a Yayasan Pelajaran MARA scholar and a final year student at Meiji University, was drowned yesterday evening.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of the deceased,” it said.

Bernama reported that Muhammad Amirul was on a picnic with 10 friends at Arakawa River during the incident. — Bernama

