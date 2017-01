Embassy refutes news report on visa-free travel to US

The United States embassy refuted a false news report on visa-free travel to the United States for Asians. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The United States embassy here today said that a news report on visa-free travel to the United States for Asians is false.

“The report claims that President (Donald) Trump has signed an executive order allowing Asian nationals to travel to the United States without a visa.

“This report is false and unsubstantiated,” the mission said in a statement today.

It noted that the fabricated news report had been circulating in the local media. — Bernama