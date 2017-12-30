Elopura state assemblyman not contesting in GE14

File picture shows Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for N.45 Elopura state seat, Au Kam Wah sharing a light moment with the voters at Elopura market, in Sandakan, April 22, 2013. — Bernama picSANDAKAN, Dec 30 — Elopura state assemblyman Datuk Au Kam Wah today announced his decision not to contest in the 14th General Election (GE14).

The 54-year-old revealed that the decision was taken after the 13th general election to give an opportunity to the younger generation who are believed to be better, more energetic and receptive.

“The decision does not mean that I’ll not be involved in politics, on the contrary I will continue to support the Barisan Nasional (BN) to be more successful in the future.

“To me this is really a good time to give a chance to the younger generation who have more educational knowledge and have high aspirations to serve the people,” he said while talking to reporters here, today.

Au ventured into politics in 1985, when he was 22, he succeeded in holding his position as Elopura assemblyman since 2004 and has won three terms.

In the meantime, Au said leaders of the younger generation who are more energetic and committed were necessary to continue the struggle in the Elopura state assembly for the sake of the future welfare of the people which is increasingly challenging.

Meanwhile, he said the candidate proposed to replace him in the Elopura seat has been notified to Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong and Sabah BN chairman Tan Sri Musa Aman and the candidate is Elopura Community Development Leader (PPM) cum State Liaison Secretary and Central Youth Committee member, Chan Tzun Hei, 34.

Au also expressed his gratitude to all BN supporters and voters in Elopura as well as Musa for the trust and support accorded to him over the years. — Bernama