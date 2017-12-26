Electricity tariff rate in Peninsular Malaysia remains unchanged till 2020, says minister

Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the government has agreed to maintain the current electricity tariff rate for consumers in Peninsular Malaysia until 2020. — Bernama file picKOTA KINABALU, Dec 26 — The government has agreed to maintain the current electricity tariff rate for consumers in Peninsular Malaysia for the next three years, Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister, Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said.

The government had also agreed to maintain the existing tariff rate for Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan for the January to June 2018 period, he said.

He said during the recent cabinet meeting on Dec 13, 2017, it was agreed that the current electricity tariff schedule which had been used in Peninsular Malaysia since Jan 1, 2014, would be maintained until Dec 31, 2020.

“Although there is no change in the electricity tariff for Peninsular Malaysia, consumers will continue to receive reliable electricity supply arising from (implementation of) Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s infrastructure development based on the latest technology,” he told a press conference here today.

Elaborating further, Ongkili said the government had agreed to bear the cost for electricity tariff rebate of 1.52 sen per kilowatt-hour (kWh), as well as 0.28 sen/kWh surcharge, with the total electricity tariff rebate of RM929.37 million for the January to June 2018 period.

“Overall, the government has given rebate of RM6.3 billion to consumers in the peninsula for the period from March 2015 to June 2018,” he said.

Meanwhile, consumers in Sabah and Labuan enjoy electricity tariff rebate of 1.20 sen/kWh for the January to June 2018 period.

“The government has given fuel tariff and subsidy of RM1.631 billion for consumers in Sabah and Labuan for the period from March 2015 to June 2018,” he said.

“The decision to maintain electricity tariff rates proves that the government has always put the peoples’ interest and well-being as its utmost priority in its effort to ease their burden,” Ongkili said.

Asked on why the power tariff rate for Sabah and Labuan will only be maintained for six months, he said this was because the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR) system that has been adopted as the mechanism for the peninsula in the past three years, had yet to be implemented in the two areas.

“(Hence), it is hoped that the IBR mechanism can be implemented in Sabah and Labuan after June next year,” he said. — Bernama