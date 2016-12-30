Electrician gets additional eight years jail for rape

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― The High Court here today increased by eight years, from 10 years, the jail sentence imposed by a lower court on an electrician for raping a salon employee last year.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Shariff Abu Samah, in allowing the appeal by the prosecution on the sentence handed down by the Sessions Court on May 9, ordered S. Shasitharan to serve the additional sentence from the date he was arrested on Nov 21, 2015.

The court also ordered the 21-year-old man to receive additional caning from five to 10 strokes.

In the judgement, Mohamad Shariff said the offence committed by the accused was disgusting as he raped the victim while she was having menses and that the society strongly condemned such acts.

He said the court also found that the accused did not have compassion and ignored the welfare of the victim just to satisfy his ‘animalistic’ desire, when the woman was supposed to be protected and not to be treated in such a manner.

“The accused did not only satisfy his animalistic desire but also threatened the victim with an axe to instil fear in her,” said Mohamad Shariff who also viewed seriously the offence.

Shasitharan was charged with raping and causing fear to the woman, who was 18 years and seven months old, in a car at an area in Taman Bukit Cheras at 8.50 am on Nov 21 last year.

He was charged under Section 376(2)(b) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 30 years and whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Nazneen Zulkifli appeared for the prosecution, while counsel C. Selvarajaa represented Shasitharan. ― Bernama