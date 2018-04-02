Election machinery strength will determine big BN victory, says Salleh

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the strength of the election machinery at grassroots level is vital in determining a big victory for BN in the 14th General Election. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon TEMERLOH, April 2 — The strength of the election machinery at grassroots level is vital in determining a big victory for the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th General Election (GE14), says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

As such, he said the election machinery for BN component parties must be united and dare to fight whatever challenges ahead, including the allegations and lies hurled by the opposition on social media.

“We have to fight against fear. If we fight, we must be brave... keep on fighting. Keep on fighting on social media and at talks that will be held. Only then we can win.

“That is the most important thing. We build a strong and solid team. Every team member has his or her own role, so do the candidates. Everybody has own role,” he said in his speech at the launch of the BN GE14 Election Machinery for the Temerloh parliamentary constituency here tonight. — Bernama