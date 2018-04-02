Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Election machinery strength will determine big BN victory, says Salleh

Monday April 2, 2018
11:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Azalina insists Anti-Fake News Bill is constitutionalAzalina insists Anti-Fake News Bill is constitutional

Activist Winnie Madikizela Mandela dies at 81Activist Winnie Madikizela Mandela dies at 81

The Edit: Drive away a prize at Malaysia Autoshow 2018The Edit: Drive away a prize at Malaysia Autoshow 2018

Gaza toll rises as Palestinan dies of wounds, says ministryGaza toll rises as Palestinan dies of wounds, says ministry

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the strength of the election machinery at grassroots level is vital in determining a big victory for BN in the 14th General Election. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonDatuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the strength of the election machinery at grassroots level is vital in determining a big victory for BN in the 14th General Election. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonTEMERLOH, April 2 — The strength of the election machinery at grassroots level is vital in determining a big victory for the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th General Election (GE14), says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

As such, he said the election machinery for BN component parties must be united and dare to fight whatever challenges ahead, including the allegations and lies hurled by the opposition on social media.

“We have to fight against fear. If we fight, we must be brave... keep on fighting. Keep on fighting on social media and at talks that will be held. Only then we can win.

“That is the most important thing. We build a strong and solid team. Every team member has his or her own role, so do the candidates. Everybody has own role,” he said in his speech at the launch of the BN GE14 Election Machinery for the Temerloh parliamentary constituency here tonight. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram