Elderly woman run over by tanker in Bercham

IPOH, July 14 — An elderly woman was run over by tanker while on her way home from a grocery store near her house in Bandar Baru Putra, Bercham this morning.

In the 8.45am incident, Yan Kiew Mooi, 76, died on the spot. Her body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, here.

According to Ipoh police chief ACP Sum Chang Keong, the lorry was driven by a 53-year-old man who did not realise that the victim was walking beside his vehicle when he stopped at a traffic light intersection. — Bernama