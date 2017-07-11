Elderly woman missing in jungle found safe

SIBU, July 11 — An elderly woman who was reported missing in the nearby jungle in Jalan Deshon here while foraging for jungle produce yesterday was found safe this morning.

A spokesman at the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre said the victim, identified as Lau Hie Ming in her 70s, was found in a state of fatigue about 300 metres from the location she was reported missing.

Following a missing person report lodged by her family members at 7.19pm last night, a 10-member team from the Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene but failed to locate her.

The search and rescue operation today started at 8.30am and an hour later the team managed to locate the victim.

Lau, who did not sustain any injuries, were brought out of the jungle at 9.57am and handed over to the paramedic team from the Sibu Hospital for further action. — Bernama