Elderly woman loses RM30,000 to bogus welfare staff

File picture of gold bracelets inside a jewellery store in Hong Kong. An elderly woman was cheated of her gold jewellery today by a welfare home imposter. — Reuters picBAGAN SERAI, Dec 30 ― An elderly woman was cheated of RM30,000 by a man who claimed to be an employee of a welfare home here.

Kerian police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the suspect, who is in his 50s, had come to her home in Tebuk Matau, Simpang Empat Semanggol near here at about 11am yesterday looking for someone whom he claimed had sought assistance from the home.

The 76-year-old woman, who happened to be the person who wanted to get assistance, had invited the suspect into her house to get more information.

“The suspect asked the victim, who was wearing a lot of jewellery, to take them off to look like a poor person and eligible for the assistance before he asked her to change her clothes.

“When she went out after changing her clothes, the suspect has fled with the jewellery,” he told a press conference here today.

A report was later lodged by the woman, he added. ― Bernama