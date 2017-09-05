Elderly woman charged with attempting to bribe NRD officer

SEREMBAN, Sept 5 — An elderly woman pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of offering bribes to a civil servant, two years ago.

Lai Loi Yow, 60, was charged with offering a bribe of between RM7,000 and RM8,000 to Shahrul Izan Kamarudin, an officer with the Seremban branch of the National Registration Department, as an inducement to issue an identity card to her adopted child which cannot be done because there were doubts as to the family relationship.

She is alleged to have committed the offence between Nov 8 and Nov 19, 2015.

She is also alleged to offered another bribe of RM700 to Shahrul Izan for the same reason at Restoran KFC, Jalan Tuanku Munawir, Seremban a 1.10pm on Nov 19, 2015.

She is liable to be jailed up to 20 years or fined not less than five time the corrupt amount or RM10,000 whichever is higher if convicted.

Judge Noor Hayati Mat allowed bail at RM10,000 in one surety for both charges and set Oct 6 for re-mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Karmila Mokhtar appeared for the prosecution while the accused was not represented. — Bernama