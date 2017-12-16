EKVE stop work order excludes Ch 14+800 to Ch 15+500 alignment

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ampang November 6, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The rescind of the stop work order for the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) Expressway project does not involve the alignment along Ch 14 + 800 to Ch 15 + 500.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the stop work order was still maintained in the area until all the proposed control measures were fully implemented.

"The EKVE project was ordered to stop work on Oct 24 following a complaint (from villagers of Kampung Felcra Semungkis, Hulu Langat recently), due to EKVE's failure to implement erosion control and projection at the project site.

"But the order has been withdrawn on Dec 8, the ministry was satisfied with the proposed measures and improvements to the system of erosion and stagnation control at several locations of the EKVE project site," he said in a statement here today.

The EKVE project is a 24-km-long road construction project that starts from Sg Long Interchange to Ukay Perdana Interchange and was approved by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) evaluation system on April 25, 2013.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said his ministry through the Department of Environment would continue to monitor the EKVE project from time to time to ensure that all EIA approval requirements were fully implemented. — Bernama