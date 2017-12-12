EIMARace 2016 Inquest: Victims’ injuries sufficient to cause death, says witness

The scene of the tragedy where a Go Kart car lost control at the UTM Eimarace 2016 tournament in Kuantan, Pahang, September 25, 2016. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Dec 12 — Last year’s Educational Innovation in Motorsport and Automotive Race (EIMARace) tragedy saw Izwan Isa suffer severe injuries in the chest including broken ribs while his daughter Nur Zulaikha had serious head injuries, an inquest into their deaths was told today.

Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) pathologist Dr Mohd Anwarfadhli Mohd Sulaiman, 34, said the injuries suffered by both victims were consistent with road accident injuries and were sufficient to cause death.

Testifying on Izwan’s injuries, Dr Mohd Anwarfadhli said the broken left ribs involved the first to 10th rib while the right ribs were the second to sixth.

“The right lung contained 1,500 ml of blood while the left lung was filled with 300 ml of blood. Both lungs had haematoma and were badly bruised. There were also signs of laceration in the left lung.

“Serious injuries in the chest such as broken ribs may result in collapsed lungs,” he said when testifying as the seventh witness in the Coroner’s Court here today.

Dr Mohd Anwarfadhli, who is a graduate of Crimea State Medical University, Ukraine, added that the victim had 19 injuries among them on the cheekbones, lips, chin, shoulder blade, abdomen, buttocks and several wounds due to injections while receiving emergency treatment.

Referring to Nur Zulaikha’s injuries, Dr Mohd Anwarfadhli said the victim had bruises on the forehead, cranial fracture and subarachnoid haemorrhage.

Dr Mohd Anwarfadhli, who has conducted post-mortems on 300 death cases, added that Nur Zulaikha had 21 external injuries, among them on the forehead, cheek, chin, nose, arms, knees, calves and legs.

He said the autopsies of both victims were performed at the HTAA Forensic Medical Department from 4.30pm on Sept 25, 2016 at the request of traffic police investigating officer Inspector Mahd Farirul Abdul Halim.

To a question from lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar who was holding watching brief for Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), the witness said both victims did not die instantly at the scene.

The inquest before Coroner Dazuki Ali was held to investigate if there were elements of negligence or crime which had resulted in the death of Izwan, 39, and Nur Zulaikha, five , during the race organised by UTM at Jalan Sukpa, Indera Mahkota here at 11am, Sept 25, 2016.

The proceeding was assisted by deputy public prosecutor Wahida Zainal Abidin. Lawyer Che Arifin Mohd Ali held a watching brief for the victims’ family while lawyers Juliana Abu Bakar and Rosmah Rosli for the Kuantan Municipal Council, Mohd Syahril Daud (Motorsports Association of Malaysia) and Ahmad Hazwan Hamdan (Fraser’s Hill Development Corporation).

The inquest continues on Jan 16. — Bernama