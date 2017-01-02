Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:20 am GMT+8

Eight who climbed iconic Ipoh signboard released on police bail (VIDEO)

Monday January 2, 2017
10:28 PM GMT+8

Images showing a group of people climbing the 20-metre high ‘Ipoh’ signboard went viral on social media for the past several days. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Dieyo Adie IVImages showing a group of people climbing the 20-metre high ‘Ipoh’ signboard went viral on social media for the past several days. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Dieyo Adie IVIPOH, Jan 2 — Police today released eight people on bail after they were alleged to have climbed the iconic ‘Ipoh’ signboard in Jalan Kuala Kangsar here, which went viral on social media over the past few days.   

Ipoh police chief ACP Sum Chang Keong said the five men and three women, aged between 20 and 24, came to Kampung Tawas police station at 10am to have their statements recorded.    

“All of them were detained and released on police bail after having their statements recorded. Police will complete the investigation papers soon to be referred to higher authorities,” he said in a statement here tonight.    

The case was investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for committing an act which could endanger their personal safety and that of others.

If found guilty, the offenders could be jailed for not more than three months or fined RM500, or both.  

Yesterday, police urged all individuals involved in the climb to come forward an assist in the investigations.   

 

Images showing a group of people climbing the 20-metre high ‘Ipoh’ signboard went viral on social media for the past several days.  

The video clip also showed them lying in hammocks tied to the poles of the signboard frame.   

Ipoh City Council lodged a police report over the incident at the Ipoh district police headquarters at 12.45am on Sunday. — Bernama

