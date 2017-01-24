Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:33 pm GMT+8

Eight Sarawak schools remain closed due to flood

Tuesday January 24, 2017
MIRI, Jan 24 — Eight primary schools have remained closed since yesterday due to flood, affecting 460 pupils.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief, Major Ismail Mahedin from the Civil Defence Force said the eight comprised four in Bintulu — SK Kuala Sigu, SK Genaan, SK Bukit Mawang and SK Kuala Binyo.

“The four other schools are in Miri — SK Rumah Ranggong, SK Long Sobeng, SK Kuala Bok and SK Long Loyang,” he said.

He said five other primary schools, of which two are in Bintulu and three, in Miri, involving 599 pupils were also flooded but stayed open.

The schools are SK Nanga Penyarai and SK Bukit Balai in Bintulu, and SK Sungai Seputi, SK Sungai Kelabit and SK Kpg Bulau in Miri. — Bernama

