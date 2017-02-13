Eight policemen injured in boat explosion near Manjung

File picture showing Malaysia marine police officers. Acting Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the explosion occurred about 9.30am while the policemen were undergoing routine training. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinIPOH, Feb 13 — Eight policemen were injured when a marine police boat exploded at the Marine Jetty in Kampung Acheh near Manjung, about 100 kilometres from here today.

Acting Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the incident occurred about 9.30am while the policemen, who are with the General Operations Force in Ulu Kinta, were undergoing routine training.

“The explosion is caused by a faulty boat engine and there is no other explosive involved in the incident,” he said in a statement here.

He said the injured policemen were sent to Seri Manjung Hospital for treatment and they were all reported to be in stable condition. — Bernama