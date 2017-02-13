Last updated Monday, February 13, 2017 6:46 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Rain

Malaysia

Eight policemen injured in boat explosion near Manjung

Monday February 13, 2017
04:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Top 10 quotes from the GrammysThe Edit: Top 10 quotes from the Grammys

The Edit: Watch this new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ clipThe Edit: Watch this new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ clip

The Edit: Adele feared ‘Hello’ would flopThe Edit: Adele feared ‘Hello’ would flop

The Edit: Bafta red-carpet style watchThe Edit: Bafta red-carpet style watch

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture showing Malaysia marine police officers. Acting Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the explosion occurred about 9.30am while the policemen were undergoing routine training. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinFile picture showing Malaysia marine police officers. Acting Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the explosion occurred about 9.30am while the policemen were undergoing routine training. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinIPOH, Feb 13 — Eight policemen were injured when a marine police boat exploded at the Marine Jetty in Kampung Acheh near Manjung, about 100 kilometres from here today.

Acting Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the incident occurred about 9.30am while the policemen, who are with the General Operations Force in Ulu Kinta, were undergoing routine training.

“The explosion is caused by a faulty boat engine and there is no other explosive involved in the incident,” he said in a statement here.

He said the injured policemen were sent to Seri Manjung Hospital for treatment and they were all reported to be in stable condition. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline