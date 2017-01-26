Eight more bodies found off Kota Tinggi

The bodies of the four men and six women were found washed ashore near Tanjung Rhu January 23, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today found eight more bodies of illegal immigrants in the boat tragedy off Tanjung Leman, Mersing on Jan 23.

Its Southern Region deputy director, Capt Saiful Lizan Ibrahim said all male bodies were found floating at 7.30am five nautical miles south of Pulau Mungging, Kota Tinggi, some 60 nautical miles from where the boat capsized.

“This brings the number of bodies found to 24 comprising seven women and 17 men while two others, a man and a woman, survived the ordeal.” Day 4 of operation covered the waters of Tanjung Sedili up to Teluk Ramunia, an area of about 60 nautical miles.

Four MMEA assets will continue to look for the other victims, said a statement here, tonight.

The boat carrying 40 illegal immigrants left Batam, Indonesia at 8pm on Jan 22 before it was hit by strong waves and capsized at 4.30am on Jan 23. — Bernama