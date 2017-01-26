Eight Malaysian students involved in accident in Jordan safe

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Eight Malaysian students from the Yarmouk University, Jordan were reported safe after they were involved in an accident at Hashemine/Ma’an Highway of that country yesterday (Jan 25).

In the incident at about 10.30am Jordan local time, the multi-purpose vehicle carrying the students crashed after hitting a road divider.

The Ministry of Higher Education when confirming the incident, in a statement today, said four of the students suffered minor injuries and were receiving treatment at the Ma’an Hospital while another four were unhurt.

“All the students, who were being treated, have been discharged from the hospital,” said the ministry.

The ministry said Education Malaysia and the Malaysian Embassy in Jordan had also provided assistance to all the students concerned.

The list of students is as follows:

*Muhd Faqrullah Bin Anuar, aged 20

*Mohammad Ammar Bin Asri, aged 21

*Wan Ahmad Syukri Bin Wan Zaki, aged 20

*Muhammad Hafiz Bin Zamzam, aged 20

*Umar Faruq Bin Abdul Fatah, aged 21

*Nabil Syahmi Bin Nazmi, aged 20

*Mohd Zaznizam Izzat Izni Bin Zamani, aged 20

*Wan Muhammad Aqif Bin Wan Muzdi, aged 20

— Bernama