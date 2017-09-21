Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Eight foreign workers injured in gas cylinder explosion in Subang

Thursday September 21, 2017
08:18 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Lift ban on Mak Yong, other arts, Unesco urges KelantanLift ban on Mak Yong, other arts, Unesco urges Kelantan

Patten reminisces on Hong Kong’s past and uncertain futurePatten reminisces on Hong Kong’s past and uncertain future

Thai government takes action against monk over anti-Islamic viewsThai government takes action against monk over anti-Islamic views

DPM: Malaysia questions how Myanmar is addressing Rohingya issueDPM: Malaysia questions how Myanmar is addressing Rohingya issue

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Eight foreign workers were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at the warehouse of a well-known Kopitiam supplier in Jalan Subang 10, Subang near here, today.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohammad Azlin Sadari said the incident, which occurred around 8 am, also resulted in a worker breaking his leg while two others suffered minor injuries.

“Seven victims were sent for treatment at Serdang Hospital while one was receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said investigation was still ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

It is understood, a domestic cooking gas cylinder exploded in the warehouse’s kitchen area before catching fire.

Meanwhile, a Subang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a distress call at 8.04 am before arriving at the scene about 10 minutes later.

He said 30 officers and personnel together with four fire engines from the Subang, Puchong, Petaling Zone and Selangor headquarters were involved in the operation. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline