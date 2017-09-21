Eight foreign workers injured in gas cylinder explosion in Subang

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Eight foreign workers were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at the warehouse of a well-known Kopitiam supplier in Jalan Subang 10, Subang near here, today.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohammad Azlin Sadari said the incident, which occurred around 8 am, also resulted in a worker breaking his leg while two others suffered minor injuries.

“Seven victims were sent for treatment at Serdang Hospital while one was receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said investigation was still ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

It is understood, a domestic cooking gas cylinder exploded in the warehouse’s kitchen area before catching fire.

Meanwhile, a Subang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a distress call at 8.04 am before arriving at the scene about 10 minutes later.

He said 30 officers and personnel together with four fire engines from the Subang, Puchong, Petaling Zone and Selangor headquarters were involved in the operation. — Bernama