Education ministry working with NSC, MOM to unearth sports talents

The education ministry will continue to work with the National Sports Council (MSN) and the Olympic Council of Malaysia (MOM) to unearth sports talent among ministry staff, teachers and pupils.

Minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry had carried out various performance-improvement programmes and any potential student, for example, would be placed under the supervision of the sports schools nationwide.

Minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry had carried out various performance-improvement programmes and any potential student, for example, would be placed under the supervision of the sports schools nationwide.

“We will evaluate each of these athletes by looking at their achievements before bringing them to another level,” he told reporters after opening the Sungai Siput Umno division delegates conference here yesterday.

A total of 134 pupils and five teachers have been selected to represent the country in various sporting events including badminton, hockey, netball, squash, aquatic and cricket in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017).

On incentives to be given to those athletes winning medals in the KL2017, Mahdzir, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, said the matter was under consideration and would be finalised soon. — Bernama