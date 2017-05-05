Education Ministry urges schools in high risk areas to install high-tech CCTV

PETALING JAYA, May 5 — The Education Ministry is urging schools in high risk areas and with disciplinary issues to install high-technology closed circuit television (CCTV) security system.

The system, which includes four units of 2-4 megapixels Internet Protocol (IP) cameras, is offered for free to 100 primary schools nationwide as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative called Fight Crime Campaign by Gamma Solution Sdn Bhd

Deputy Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said schools can apply directly to Gamma Solution for the system to be installed.

“Several schools located in crime hotspots, like SMK Sri Andalas in Klang, have caught our attention. We will recommend several other schools in high risk areas to install the system,” he said.

“Parents, however, should not be alarmed as we are only trying to enhance security in schools,” he said after launching the campaign at Sime Darby Convention Centre here.

The schools will also get one set of Titanus Intel-Embedded Network Video Recorder (NVR) with a four terabyte hard disk drive for video recordings and one unit of 21” full high-definition Light Emitting Diode (LED) monitor complete with wiring, surge protection and installation.

The company’s managing director Wan Yat Hon, who is a father of two, said he understands how parents want to guarantee their children’s safety in school.

“My daughters go to Chong Hwa Chinese Primary School and I am also the vice-chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association there. Whenever we hear of news about crime taking place near schools, we get extremely worried,” he said.

“We are trying our best to play our part in reducing criminal activities near schools,” he said.

Wan added the high-tech cameras were different from CCTVs used in some schools as they were able to capture high-resolution footages and have top notch facial-recognition features.

“Unlike normal CCTVs which can only capture silhouettes or shadows, our cameras will be able to capture facial features of a person and read out number plates which will be helpful in solving cases,” he said, adding the project cost the company over RM1 million.

He said schools will have full control of the system as it concerned the issue of privacy.

“We will assign teachers to be in-charge and we will only guide them on how to operate the system,” he said.

Wan said the system also had a panic button which will be installed at the school’s guard post.

“If something happens in the middle of the night, the security guards can alert the school’s top management with a click of the button. The authorities will then be notified.”

He, however, said the enhanced security would not eradicate the root cause of the problem and crime prevention still played a big role.

Wan said the system had been installed in 10 schools in the Klang Valley.