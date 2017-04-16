Education Ministry to work on enhancing command of Malay in vernacular schools

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry will seek methods to enhance the programmes and syllabus to improve the command of Malay in vernacular schools to promote national integration. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA NERANG, April 16 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will look at methods to enhance the command of the Malay language in schools, especially the vernacular schools, as a medium of unity.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the methods will seek to enhance the programmes and syllabus to improve the national integration.

“We will find methods to enhance the Malay language through nationhood programmes in all schools, especially the vernacular schools.

“National Type Chinese Schools (SJKC) and National Type Tamil Schools need to master the Malay language and get involved in more nationhood programmes,” he said after attending a casual meeting with the residents of Kampung Kuala Tekai, here today.

This is in line with the wishes of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who wants to ensure that students of SJKC and SJKT are able to master the Malay language to enhance national unity.

“Command of the Malay language should not be dominated by the Malays, but it should be equally dominated by all communities, to foster national unity.

“Nationhood should not be dominated by the Malays but all the races and the same goes for the Malay language. Schools should involve the students in more programmes and activities involving nationhood.”

Mahdzir said teachers who teach the Malay language should have programmes that involve retraining courses to enhance their command of the Malay language.

“Teachers of the Institute of Teaching (IPGM), which specialises in the Malay language will also undergo a short course to enhance their command of the Malay language to ensure a smooth teaching process.” — Bernama