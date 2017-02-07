Education Ministry to draft cyberbullying laws

The Education Ministry said it is drafting cyberbullying laws to prevent the bullying of schoolchildren on social media. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Education Ministry said it is drafting cyberbullying laws to prevent the harassment of schoolchildren on social media.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon reportedly said that his ministry was currently looking at similar laws adopted by other countries.

According to The Star, Chong explained that such laws were necessary at present, although students do not carry smartphones to school.

“They can use Facebook and other social media to send threatening messages to their target. This has to stop,” he was quoted as saying.

Cyberbullying is defined as tormenting, humiliating and harassing targets through the Internet and other forms of digital technology, which includes mobile phones.

From such deeds, Chong, in the news report, said that a victim could feel isolated and victimised by his or her peers at school.

“This will surely affect the student badly including his or her performance academically,” he was quoted as saying.

He, however, did not give a timeframe as to when the drafting of the laws will be completed and when they are expected to take effect.