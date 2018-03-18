Education Ministry supports school taking action against those spreading lies

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry will give its full support if the school, the Parents-Teachers’ Association (PTA) and the Klang District Education Office (PPD) want to take action against the culprits. — Bernama picPADANG TERAP, March 18 — The Education Ministry will support Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Tinggi in Klang, Selangor if it wants to initiate legal action against anyone spreading untruths that 26 poor students in the school were not getting aid through the Food Supplement Programme (RMT).

“What have been spread on the social media are purely lies, and I see this as an effort to spread lies about the ministry. These irresponsible parties have also given the bank account number of the school’s PTA.

“This has affected the good names of the school, the PTA, and the PPD, so if they want to initiate action, the ministry will give its full support,” he told reporters after launching the Padang Terap District Farmers’ Programme in Kuala Nerang near here today.

Mahdzir was commenting on allegations on the issue spread on the social media recently.

Mahdzir said if the issue was true, those spreading it should use the correct channel which is to meet with the principal, PTA, PPD and ministry.

“We have procedures and if it is true that the pupils are not getting RMT aid, the school and the PTA will be investigated. If the person who is spreading this is sincere about helping the students, then he should meet the top management to resolve the issue.

“We (the ministry) are conducting a thorough investigation into the issue before taking legal action,” he said. — Bernama