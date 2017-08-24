Education Ministry says did not publish controversial textbook

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 24 — The Education Ministry today dismissed an allegation that it has changed the facts of Malaysian history by not stating Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the fourth prime minister in a Form 3 book on civics education.

It said the book that had gone viral on social media was not a ministry publication.

Expressing regret over the allegation, it said in a statement that it had lodged a police report seeking action against the publisher and those responsible for circulating the false information on social media.

It asked social media users to stop circulating the false information so as to prevent it from becoming a polemic that could disrupt the well-being of Malaysians.

The ministry said that every textbook of the ministry was written based on the curricula and facts of that time in history.

It also said that it had never issued any written or oral order to schools to take down photographs of Dr Mahathir. — Bernama